B-town guests who graced the Virushka reception

The Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding reception in Mumbai is probably the mega event in the city today. Currently, the event is running approximately 45 minutes behind schedule. The newlyweds are hosting Bollywood and cricket celebrities at St. Regis, Lower Parel. While Team India put in an early appearance on the red carpet, several eminent Bollywood personalities were slower to grace the wedding reception.

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan made a late entry but looked dapper in a black suit. The crowd cheered to welcome him. Soon he was joined by his Anand L Rai film co-star Katrina Kaif.

Apart from Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia, the first B-town guests to grace the venue were Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani with his family. One should note here that Boman Irani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani last worked with Anushka Sharma in the 2014 blockbuster PK.

Apart from them, Mozart of Madras AR Rahman along with his wife also made their presence felt in the much-hyped Virushka's reception. The veterans weren’t the only one. Bollywood's youngest stunner Sara Ali Khan also grabbed eyeballs at the event. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan accompanied her as she looked extremely gorgeous in a lemon green floral gown. Glam girls from Bollywood made the paparazzis exhausted at the venue as the Bhoomi girl Aditi Rao Hyadri and Bareilly Ki Barfi Kriti Sanon raised the oomph factor.

Soon came the controversy queen Kangana and the talented Kapur brothers – Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The Befikre girl, Vaani Kapoor and the dashing actor Dino Morea also joined in to glam up the venue. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi also walked in. However, undoubtedly the showstopper was the evergreen Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. She sported a gorgeous golden saree as her smile made the shutterbugs go crazy.

The Bachchan clan made a royal entry as the star couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan reached Virushka's Mumbai reception. Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta soon checked in. The forever diva Rekha sparked fire on the floor as she looked like a splitting image of Anushka from her Delhi reception! One should mention here that Rekha, Kangana, and Madhuri posed together as well. It was almost like these divas represented three generations. Besides, the Hawa Hawai lady Sridevi and her husband Boney Kapoor was there to grace the event.

It wasn’t only the actors who glammed up the scene. The renowned lyricist, screenwriter, poet and marketing guru Prasoon Joshi was also among the invitees. Besides filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Gauri Shinde, R Balki, and Mukesh Bhatt arrived to bless the newlywed couple. Veteran director Karan Johar and his Students Of The Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were also there.

The director-actor duo was quite a trend, as Ranbir Kapoor and the Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also there to congratulate the star couple.

As the first celebrity guests began to arrive, our representative in the venue noticed heavy security presence, as bouncers patrolled the entrance and kept the press and onlookers behind.

Stay tuned to In.com as we get more latest updates.