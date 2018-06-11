home/ entertainment/ bollywood
B-Town pours praises on the Dhadak trailer

First published: June 11, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Updated: June 11, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

The much awaited trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak is out now. The film is a remake of Marathi movie Sairat which had released in 2016. The trailer has impressed us a lot, and both the actors look splendid in their roles. While Ishaan has earlier shown his acting skills in the movie Beyond The Clouds, it was Janhvi’s time to make a mark, and she sure did.

The trailer has received a positive response, and the accolades are not just coming in from the audience. Even our B-Town celebs are pouring in with praises for the trailer. Many Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to praise the trailer, and the new kids on the block.

Janhvi and Ishaan have surely received a warm welcome in Bollywood, and we can say that the two will be having a long run in the industry.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film will be having the recreated version of the track Zingat, and we get to see a glimpse of the same in the trailer. The movie will be releasing on July 20, 2018, and after watching the trailer we simply can’t wait for it.

