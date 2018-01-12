Baadshah vs Bajirao: Ranveer to clash with SRK at the BO again

Box office clashes during the long and festive weekends are not a new phenomenon in Bollywood. After Padman and Padmaavat mega clash on the Republic Day weekend, it’s Ranveer Singh and Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan who will lock horns with each other. Ranveer starrer Simmba and Shahrukh starrer Zero will clash at the box office in December this year. While Zero releases on December 21, Simmba will hit screens on December 28 and while they don’t drop on the same weekend, the last week of the year is crucial for a film. This is not the first time Ranveer and SRK are meeting at the box office, Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale too clashed in December 2015.

Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018

Ironically, Simmba is being directed by Rohit Shetty as was the case with SRK’s Dilwale. Zero, one of the costliest Bollywood films, also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma key roles, with a cameo by Salman Khan. Needless to say that the fight is going to be tough! The story doesn’t end here. Simmba, which is the official remake of Jr. NTR’s Temper, is produced by Karan Johar, who is a close friend of SRK.

Temper is a 2015 Telugu action film written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The first poster of Simmba featured Ranveer Singh in the rowdy cop avatar and received positive responses from the audience. We can expect the film to be a typical masala entertainer that Rohit Shetty usually offers.

From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore... pic.twitter.com/S91FFn1JGB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 29, 2017

While Zero will enjoy the Christmas weekend, Simmba will utilise on the New Year weekend and while it’s going to be a fight, it’s hard to guess the box office winner just as yet.