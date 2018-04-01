Baaghi 2 mints Rs 45 crores in 2 days, is Tiger the ‘new king of the jungle’?

The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is off to a huge start at the box office. After spending considerable efforts on promoting the film, the team is finally reaping the profits. While the film is raking in a lot of money, Tiger Shroff’s performance is widely being praised by several Bollywood veterans tweeting about him.

#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

3. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

4. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

On its first day, Baaghi 2 earned Rs 25.1 crore. Carrying on the mantra of success, Saturday saw the action thriller raking in Rs 20.4, taking the total collections to Rs 45.50 in two days. The film has already entered the list of the highest opening Bollywood films of all time and is quickly reaching the Rs 50 crore mark.

@iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 31, 2018

Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇

Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽#Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/aLTBBllqq5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2018

Tiger Shroff’s performance in Baaghi 2 has undoubtedly added to its success. Many have stated that this could well be Tiger’s best performance till date. Padman star Akshay Kumar had even hailed Tiger as India’s Tony Jaa. Even Hrithik Roshan, who will be working with Tiger soon, labelled him as the ‘best action hero’ of the Indian film industry. Other stars who are equally impressed by his performance include Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor who feels Tiger is the ‘new king of the jungle’.

The power of what happens when u entertain an all India audience is showcased by the opening of #Baaghi2 !!! Super stuff from @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani #AhmedKhan & Sajid Bhai @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala proving yet again commercial cinema is never gonna go outta fashion !!! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 31, 2018

In Awe... Have a @iTIGERSHROFF hangover ...Tigy u’ve run a full marathon like a hundred meters ...Kudos @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi @khan_ahmedasas @DishPatani for a truly unreal action/romance experience...Production values like never before ...can go on & on... #Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/PSTje8wj1x — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 30, 2018

Additionally, the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani pair is new in Bollywood and that could have possibly added to the hype.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is a sequel to 2016 hit Baaghi. Tiger will be next seen in Student of the Year 2, which is being produced by Karan Johar.