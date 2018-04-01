home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Baaghi 2 mints Rs 45 crores in 2 days, is Tiger the ‘new king of the jungle’?

First published: April 01, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Updated: April 01, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is off to a huge start at the box office. After spending considerable efforts on promoting the film, the team is finally reaping the profits. While the film is raking in a lot of money, Tiger Shroff’s performance is widely being praised by several Bollywood veterans tweeting about him.

On its first day, Baaghi 2 earned Rs 25.1 crore. Carrying on the mantra of success, Saturday saw the action thriller raking in Rs 20.4, taking the total collections to Rs 45.50 in two days. The film has already entered the list of the highest opening Bollywood films of all time and is quickly reaching the Rs 50 crore mark.

 

Tiger Shroff’s performance in Baaghi 2 has undoubtedly added to its success. Many have stated that this could well be Tiger’s best performance till date. Padman star Akshay Kumar had even hailed Tiger as India’s Tony Jaa. Even Hrithik Roshan, who will be working with Tiger soon, labelled him as the ‘best action hero’ of the Indian film industry. Other stars who are equally impressed by his performance include Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Anil Kapoor who feels Tiger is the ‘new king of the jungle’.

 

Additionally, the Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani pair is new in Bollywood and that could have possibly added to the hype.

 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is a sequel to 2016 hit Baaghi. Tiger will be next seen in Student of the Year 2, which is being produced by Karan Johar.  

