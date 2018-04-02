Baaghi 2 rakes in Rs 73.10 crores in 3 days in a record breaking spree

Baaghi 2 is roaring at the box office with fans praising the performances of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. After starting off with a bang and bagging Rs 25 crores on the first day, the Ahmed Khan directed film has grossed Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.6 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 73.10 crores. While fans have been talking about Tiger’s performance, one must not forget the contributions of the multitalented support cast.

Baaghi 2 is directed by choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan. This is his first directorial after Fool & Final back in 2007. Meanwhile, casting director Mukesh Chhabra went ahead and opted for Tiger Shroff, who does not have too many hit films to his name. Though Tiger is relatively new in Bollywood, he was supported by a number of award-winning actors who complemented his performance.

#Baaghi2 is a RECORD-SMASHER... East, West, North, South - the film is having a BLOCKBUSTER RUN everywhere... Opening weekend numbers are simply PHENOMENAL... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

Prateik Babbar plays a dangerous junkie while Randeep Hooda nails it as a cop in disguise. Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee took up the reigns of a DIG.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

While the actors do their part, it’s the scriptwriters Hussain Dalal (dialogue), Abbas Hirapurwala (screenplay), Jojo Khan (screenplay), Niraj Kumar Mishra (screenplay) and Sajid Nadiadwala (story) who made the film fall in place.

The work of the entire team resulted in Baaghi 2 inching closer to the Rs 75 crore mark in a span of three days. It will be very interesting to find out the results of the Monday collections. Going by the pace, it does not seem unlikely that the film could pass the Rs 100 crore mark.