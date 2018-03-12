Baaghi 2 song released: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani groove to sensational Mundiyan

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to treat their fans with yet another yesteryear chartbuster reprise. The duo is coming together after 2016’s music video Befikra. Mundiyan, the first song of Baaghi 2, is a reboot version of hit Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke which was originally performed by Labh Janjua and penned by Channi Singh.

Talking about Mundiyan, director Ahmed Khan confirmed to Mumbai Mirror, “Everybody is recreating Punjabi songs and Mundian To Bach Ke was the mother of the songs released earlier like Kala Chashma and Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Satave among others. Since I had to recreate one too, I decided to go ahead with this one as it connects easily with the masses and is a fun number to groove to. All of us had a blast shooting for it.”

He further added, “Sandeep Shirodkar has remixed the music and Rahul Shetty, who had earlier choreographed Beat Pe Booty, has given Mundiyan its moves. It is set at a wedding and I asked him to add some Punjabi Tadka to the number which is a mix of Bhangra and Bollywood style."

Speaking about the shooting experience, the director said, “I wanted Tiger and Disha to give us the typical hero-heroine expressions and this amused them in the beginning but two days into the song they got into the groove and even contributed with their own expressions and fun elements to the choreography. It was something new for Disha and Tiger and I kept laughing at her but she really surprised me. Even the backup dancers connected with the song immediately and as soon as it started playing they were ready for action and reaction”.