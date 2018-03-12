Baaghi 2 trailer is a precursor to Tiger’s version of Rambo

The much-hyped trailer of Tiger Shroff’s romantic action film Baaghi 2 is out. Directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. This is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and Tiger Shroff dons a muscular and deadly avatar. The makers have invested a fortune on the high octane action sequences and that shows in the trailer. Besides the on-screen chemistry of alleged love-birds, Tiger and Disha have been projected as one of the key USPs of the movie. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 2 will release on March 30, 2018.

The trailer of Baaghi 2 makes one thing clear, Tiger Shroff is longing to be India’s Rambo. The trailer looks pretty much like a precursor of his version of the Sylvester Stallone film, and honestly, in parts, that looks unintentionally funny. Self-proclaimed commando Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj reprises another over-acting character in the repackaged film. But there’s no reason to get disheartened. Ever since Tiger’s debut, critics have been talking about how while he may be the action hero, Tiger lacks acting skills. So this time the makers of Baaghi have roped in Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. Clearly, this seems to be a move to prove that there should be someone acting in the film. While Tiger is a “one-man army” who can take down an entire gang with his kicks, Disha Patani simply adds beauty in every frame. Now, we wonder if she'll have more to her character in this film. The trailer also features mediocre dialogues.

The movie will also witness Jacqueline Fernandez recreating Madhuri Dixit’s chartbuster “Ek Do Teen” from the movie Tehzaab. While the original song was choreographed by veteran Saroj Khan, the recreated version will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The makers have also announced that Baaghi 3 is set to return and Tiger will again play the lead role.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the movie is a remake of 2016 Telugu blockbuster Kshanam. The Ravikanth Perepu directorial tells us the story of an NRI who returns to India to help his ex-lover find her kidnapped daughter.

The first edition, Baaghi, was directed by Sabir Khan. The movie featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Sunil Grover and Sudheer Babu. The 2016 box office hit was “inspired” by two films, Indonesian movie The Raid: Redemption (2001) and the 2004 Telugu release Varsham.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani launched the trailer of Baaghi 2 in Mumbai. The stars made a power-packed entry amongst the audience in a helicopter.