Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 3.49 pm June 12 2019, 3.49 pm

Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter to welcome her Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh who joined the star cast of Baaghi 3. After playing the lead role in the 2016 film Baaghi, Shraddha Kapoor is making a comeback as the leading lady of the third part of the franchise. Riteish will reportedly play the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the film. Baaghi producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed the news. This will be Riteish Deshmukh's sixth collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala since Heyy Baby released in 2007.

“Riteish has always been a part of my Housefull franchise and now joins the Baaghi clan as well. Baaghi 3will be my sixth film with him after Heyy Babyy and four installments of Housefull. We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing Lai Bhaari (Riteish’s 2014 Marathi action-drama) for him,” Sajid Nadiadwala told a portal. The director of the film Ahmed Khan was in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, last month for a recce. Khan directed Baaghi 2 which starred Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The shoot of Baaghi 3 will start in August this year.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's tweet :

Woohoooo! So excited to be a rebel with @Riteishd you again after #EkVillain ! Let’s do this! #Baaghi3 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 12, 2019

Co-incidentally, Riteish has just finished shooting for Marjaavaan with his other Ek Villain co-star Sidharth Malhotra. He has also shot for the fourth installment of Housefull, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The fourth Housefull film will see the comeback of Akshay Kumar and also star Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

On December 2018, Tiger Shroff announced that he will be back for the third film of the Baaghi Franchise. Along with the poster he also revealed the release date of the film, which is 6th March 2020. The film will be produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Check the poster out :