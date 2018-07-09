Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to receive a special military training in Syria

Following the success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the makers of the franchise have decided to take things a step forward. The third edition of Baaghi is on the cards and according to reports, Tiger Shroff will be reprising his role in it. His preparation will include training in artillery at a military boot camp in Syria.

Director Ahmed Khan wants to modify the action sequences for Baaghi 3, reports Mid-Day. Instead of the martial art techniques, the next iteration of Baaghi will have sequences with more finesse. A source close to the director, spoke to Mid-Day, saying, “Ahmed wants Tiger to be attuned to heavy artillery for Baaghi 3. In the course of his research for the movie, Ahmed found out that Syria has great training camps. So, on his insistence, Tiger will head to a military camp there in November, where he will be taught to use weapons like M16, AT4 and rocket launchers."

The source went on to add that though Syria’s politics is in turmoil, he is still playing with the idea of shooting Baaghi 3 there. “Ahmed is currently working on the script. But portions of the film will be shot in the Middle East countries," said the source.

While Tiger is the lead character in the Baaghi series, the female leads were different. Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as the lead while Baaghi 2 starred Disha Patani. The female lead for Baaghi 3 has not been announced yet.