Bollywood Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to return as Ronnie on the big screen in 2020 Murtuza Nullwala December 19 2018, 11.12 am December 19 2018, 11.12 am

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly the new action star of Bollywood. In 2016, he starred in a movie titled Baaghi which also featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. After the success of the film, the makers decided to turn it into a sequel and this year they released Baaghi 2 with Tiger and Disha Patani in the lead role. The movie is one of the highest grossers of the year, even though it was bashed by critics. Now the makers have announced Baaghi 3 which will be hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.

Tiger took to Twitter to inform his fans about it by sharing a poster of the movie. Recently, at Star Screen Awards, Baaghi 2 won Best Action award. While the makers have announced the release date and we know that it stars Tiger as the male lead, we are yet to know which actress will be seen opposite him in the movie. There were reports that Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for Baaghi 3, but the actress recently denied the reports and stated that she hasn’t been approached for the film yet. Well, we are sure fans of Tiger and Sara would love to see them on the big screen together.

We are quite impressed with these posters and look forward to Baaghi 3. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan who helmed Baaghi 2, but let’s hope that he manages to impress audiences and critics alike.