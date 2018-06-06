Baahubali 2 completes its run in China, fails to beat Dangal

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion created records upon its release in India. The movie was a much-anticipated sequel and everyone wanted to know ‘Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?’ However, its record-running spree was not just limited to the domestic markets. The movie released in China amidst heavy expectations and had an amazing run there too. And now it has closed its one month run on a massive amount of $ 11.9 million, which is roughly Rs 80 crore. This takes its total worldwide earning to approximately Rs 1790 crore.

However, it has still not managed to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Aamir Khan’s biopic on the wrestling family of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, still claims the top spot with a total of Rs 1962 crore approximately.

Apart from Baahubali 2 and Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium are also the movies that have created records at the Chinese box office. Looks like the audience is really loving Bollywood.

Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas, Anushka Sharma, Rana Daggubati and more, is a fantasy drama revolving around the theme of good and evil, and how the son of a slain king returns to avenge his father, and claim the throne from a tyrant.