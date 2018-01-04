Baahubali 2 listed on Rotten Tomatoes best films, gets 100 per cent score

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ was one of the highest grossing film of 2017 crossing Rs 1000-crore mark at the global box office. The magnum opus probably made it to almost every top 10 entertainment list made on 2017, for its success and for all those associated with the film. The epic film was the most trending Entertainment hashtag of 2017 on Twitter and came second only on IMDB’s top Indian films of the year.

Now the film has made it big on another popular global ratings platform. This time it happens to be the only Indian film mentioned alongside international movies. According to the list on Rotten Tomatoes, Baahubali comes second on the ‘Best Movies Off the Radar 2017’ list. Rotten Tomatoes noted, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion plays like a shotgun wedding between Ben Hur and Kung Fu Hustle, seasoned with bits of Shakespeare, Kurosawa, and Buster Keaton. In other words, it’s a blockbuster that’s both gigantic and lighter than air.”

The film also scored a full 100 per cent on the Tomatometer – that’s a measure of the reviews coming in for the film - it also secured a 87 per cent Audience Score, which is an analysis of the number of people who rated it more than 3.5.

At an NBA game few weeks ago, dancers performed to a ‘Baahubali’ track and the episode just gives us a glimpse of the film’s global impact.​