Baahubali couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to tie knot?

Baahubali couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have time and again clarified to their fans and media that they are just good friends and nothing more than that. But looks like no one is ready to believe the two. The two share a good chemistry off-screen and that’s what keeps the rumor mills busy.

But looks like there’s a twist in the tale and according to the reports, Anushka’s parents recently performed rituals for Prabhas to be their son-in-law.

Reportedly, the actress recently took a pilgrimage to the Himalayas and her parents are also said to be visiting various temples across India, performing rituals for their daughter. Anushka’s parents are keen to find Mr. Right for Anushka soon, and it is likely that she will get married by the end of the year.

Interestingly, Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju had also said that Prabhas will get married this year. Now we can just wait for the veteran actor to confirm the same as he has been the one who has clarified things about Prabhas.

Whether the reel life chemistry of Prabhas and Anushka translate into a real one, only time will tell.

Fingers crossed.