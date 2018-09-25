Baazaar actors Radhika, Chitrangda on taking chances and compromises

On Tuesday, actors Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh launched the trailer of their latest film Baazaar. As always, the team interacted with the media and the topic of nepotism found its way to the session. The question was obviously fielded at leading ladies, Radhika and Chitrangda given that they come from non-filmy families.

Chitrangda made the pertinent point, “Well, I think yes, if your family is from the industry, you don't make those many mistakes, you probably make wiser choices. But, even in that, I have been pretty lucky, because the number of breaks that I have taken and gone away from the industry and come back, I think it's been pretty good. Other than that, yes the thing you can only choose what you get offered; the best out of that and I remember Radhika was just saying that sometimes the kind of roles that you come out with from the beginning of your career, you tend to get boxed into those kind of roles and it takes a while for it to break and then you need someone like probably Nikkhil (director of Baazaar) who will believe in you and cast you for something completely different. So, yeah, I suppose you do wait for people to take chances on you and yeah, sometimes you do get lucky. But yes, I do believe that there would be a slight difference if you are from here or you are from the other side; you make your mistakes and you learn along the way.”

Radhika picked up from where Chitrangda left saying, “I think everybody has to go through compromises and you have to put your foot down and see what you're happy to do and you are not happy to do. Sometimes, you have to do the compromises and say, 'You know what, I'm not loving this, but I will do this part', because you have to show your work; sometimes you do stuff that is not necessarily exciting and enriching from the beginning of your career because people need to watch you. But, that goes for both men and women and if you are talking about whether men have more central parts, then a lot has been spoken about that, people are trying to change that and hopefully slowly that will change. But, if it comes to a point of struggle, then everybody struggles and yes, people who are born in the industry have the opportunity at the age of 20 where sometimes it's not easier for an outsider to do that. My father is a doctor, my brother is a doctor, it was easier for me to understand that industry, now you can't take that away either. So, it's a very complicated answer you know. It's my money tomorrow I want to put it in a film where I want to cast somebody in particular then that should be nobody's business.”

We think they perfectly explained the differences for an outsider compared to an industry insider.