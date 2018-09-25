Baazaar trailer: Saif Ali Khan has his swag on as he turns ‘Dhandho no gandho chokro’

After being delayed numerous times, Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is finally all set to hit the screens on October 26, 2018. The trailer of the film has been launched with a lot of fanfare in the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday. It is the first Bollywood film to have its trailer launch event at BSE. The movie also stars Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh.

The 2 minutes and 42 seconds long trailer is very impressive. It is intriguing and has some fantastic dialogues that will make you applaud the writer. Our favourite has to be ‘Dhandho no gandho chokro’. We would also like to mention that the music in the film seems to be catchy.

Saif Ali Khan has been trying his best to give a hit and looks like this movie would be the much-awaited one for him. The actor is in full-form and seems like he is all set to give one of the best performances of his career. It is good to see an actor in his late 40s not shying off from showing his grey hair.

Vinod Mehra’s son Rohan Mehra makes his Bollywood debut with Baazaar and leaves a mark with his performance in the trailer. Radhika Apte is, as usual, is at her best, but it is Chitrangda who doesn’t really get a good scope in the trailer.

Directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, Baazaar is based on stock market and let’s hope it mints some money at the box office market.