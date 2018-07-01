Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya: Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor rant against media in this new song from Sanju

Post the release of the film, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju have now launched a new track titled Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya. Well, it is the song that comes in the end credits of the film. Stills of the track were already doing the rounds of the social media and now it is the full track that has hit the internet. The song is composed by Vikram Montrose and sung by Papon, Ranbir Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

The song basically questions the news and gossips about celebs that comes in newspapers. It is a satirical take on media reports about Sanjay Dutt. Watch the video here:

The highlight of the song is the camaraderie between Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. The latter is getting a lot of praises for portraying Dutt’s character so well. The movie has mostly received positive reviews and has taken a flying start at the box office. It has collected approx. 72 crore in two days and will surely cross 100 crore in its first weekend. This will turn out to be Ranbir’s biggest movie ever.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh.