Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 5.40 pm August 08 2019, 5.40 pm

Superstar Sanjay Dutt seems to be in a very creative phase right now. The actor is currently scheduled to be a part of multiple projects, both in Hindi and regional languages. The actor, along with his wife Maanayata, has also turned producer for the critically acclaimed Marathi film Baba, which has been scheduled to be screened at the Golden Globes Awards 2020. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt posted a video of himself thanking the media for positive reviews, and the fans for the outpouring love and support.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt said that he was grateful for the love that the media and audiences are showing for the film. He said that Baba was the first Marathi film that he had produced and he was extremely proud of it. He said that the film was about love, family and the dreams a father and a mother share. He also appealed to the audience that they should go watch the film in the theatres becomes not only will they enjoy it, but it will also touch their hearts. He said that emotions have no language, which is also the tagline of the film. Lastly, he asked his fans to let him know what they felt after watching Baba.

Check out the video below:

Thank you so much everyone, for all the love and appreciation for #BABA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R8pAs2FrNr — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2019