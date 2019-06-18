Soheib Ahsan June 18 2019, 2.42 pm June 18 2019, 2.42 pm

Sanjay Dutt's recent films may not have done wonders at the box office but this has not deterred his focus on his career. In fact, Sanjay Dutt is exploring and venturing into new grounds now. He recently unveiled a motion poster for his first ever Marathi film Baba, dedicating it to his own father Sunil Dutt. The poster shows a man on a bicycle in a cornfield with a little boy seated behind him. The boy has an innocent and happy expression on his face as he looks up towards the sky. The tagline of the poster reads, “Emotions have no language”

The film is produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions which is currently owned by Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Manyata Dutt and Blue Mustang Creations. It is directed by Raj Gupta and written by Manish Singh. The film’s producers are Manyata Dutt and Ashok Subhedar. The film is set to be released on August 2 this year.

Nevertheless Sanju Baba is not short of upcoming projects and has a handful of films this year and the coming year. After last appearing in Kalank, Sanjay Dutt will also be appearing in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and Girish Malik’s Torbaaz this year. He will also be playing a role in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam.