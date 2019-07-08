Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 5.35 pm July 08 2019, 5.35 pm

After giving some stellar performances in Bollywood, actor Sanjay Dutt has now decided to win hearts as a producer. The actor’s production company has ventured into Marathi Cinema and the actor shared its first project on his social media. Dutt shared the teaser of the movie titled ‘Baba,’ featuring Tanu weds Manu fame Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar and child artist Aaryan Menghji. The 57-second teaser has no dialogues and pretty much gives that the plot is about a mute child.

The teaser features a kid, played by Aaryan Menghji, communicating with sign language and his father (Deepak Dobriyal) reciprocates in the same way. The small clip then moves to show the world revolving around the father and son duo, going on in their day to day journey. The teaser looks fresh and has generated curiosity among fans.

Dutt has dedicated this movie to his father, late Sunil Dutt. He had shared a motion poster of the movie and captioned it as, "Dedicating our first Marathi film “BABA” to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad."

The movie is helmed by Raj R. Gupta and co-produced by Dutt’s production house with Ashok Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang creations. According to Ashok, the movie is relatable to every age group.

Director Raj Gupta told to an entertainment portal, "I truly believe emotions have no language and this has been beautifully conveyed by the actors in our film. It is a bittersweet tale of how a family pursues happiness over everything."