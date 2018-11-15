image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Baby talk: Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy behind her hush-hush wedding

Bollywood

Baby talk: Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy behind her hush-hush wedding

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 15 2018, 9.27 pm
back
Angad BediBollywoodEntertainmentInstagramNeha DhupiaPregnant
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Fans turn ladki and ladke wale, but the bride's foundation is all for DeepVeer
ALSO READ

Happy Diwali 2018: Men, look no further than these festive looks

Karwa Chauth 2018 Special: How about Virat Kohli and Anand Ahuja too fast for their brides!

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi soak in divinity as they gear up to welcome their baby