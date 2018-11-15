Baby talk: Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy behind her hush-hush wedding

While the whole world was busy gushing over Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s beautiful wedding pictures in May this year, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi secretly tied the knot without creating any buzz about their wedding. Not a single Bollywood celeb attended the wedding and there were reports that the hush-hush wedding was because Neha was pregnant. But those reports were earlier denied vehemently by Angad.

But finally, Angad and Neha have spoken about their hush-hush wedding revealing that it was Neha’s pregnancy that made them take the decision. Angad was one of the guests on Neha’s audio chat show No Filter Neha and he spilled some beans about their wedding. The actor revealed that he and his family received a warm welcome when they went to Neha’s house and after having gulab jamuns, dosa, tea and beer, he finally decided to break the news to the actress’ family about their daughter being pregnant. He stated that there was a silence when he broke the news adding that his in-laws blasted him for creating such a situation. Amidst the outbursts, Neha’s mother even suffered a nose bleed.

Angad told Neha on the chat show, “Considering that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

The PINK actor revealed that they only had four days to plan the wedding. His best friend Yuvraj Singh was upset with him and even posted an offensive tweet to show his disappointment over the marriage. Angad stated that he tried to approach Yuvraj but he was busy with the IPL, so he couldn’t get in touch with him. On the show, Neha revealed that she had no wedding dress 10 hours before the wedding! That right there is a bride’s worst nightmare.

The two got married in May and in August they announced Neha’s pregnancy. Reportedly, they are expecting their first child in December.