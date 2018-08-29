BachceFitTohDeshFit: Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl throws a challenge at Taimur, Yash and Roohi

Social media is not just about liking, sharing and commenting. If you know how to make the optimum use of it then it is a boon. Ask our celebs! Remember the fitness challenge that had become quite common with celebs and hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit trended at number one for days? Well, though a little late, Riteish Deshmukh is the recent one to take the challenge further challenging his son Rahyl.

Rahyl accepted his Baba’s challenge and performed Inner Peaks Climbing with the help of his mom Genelia. The actress posted the video of the same on Twitter.

Well, Rahyl successfully climbed up a few steps, but what has grabbed our attention the most is the ending of the video. Rahyl in the most adorable way has challenged other B-Town kids like Taimur Ali Khan, Yash Johar, Roohi Johar, Ahil Sharma and Laksshya Kapoor.

OMG!!! Look at him!!!! He’s a rock star!!!! Am nervous to even attempt this with mine😂😂😂 https://t.co/nihN0wVjyz — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 29, 2018

Karan took to Twitter to reply to Riteish who had tagged him, Tusshar Kapoor and Arpita Khan Sharma in the tweet. The filmmaker has stated that he is nervous to attempt the challenge with his kids.

Let’s wait and watch who is the first one is to accept Rahyl’s challenge.