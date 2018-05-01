Bachchan out of Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut?

Marathi romantic drama Sairat’s director Nagraj Manjule will be making his Bollywood debut with a film titled Jhund. While the earlier reports said that Amitabh Bachchan was to play a retired sports teacher in the film who starts a slum soccer movement there are other reports now that point at the opposite direction. Big B seems to have opted out of the project.

“Mr Bachchan had committed himself to the film last year but the shooting kept getting delayed without any clarity. As he had to give those dates to other filmmakers and was unable to wait any longer, he has decided to opt out,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The source further added that the film faced copyright issues and Amitabh returned the signing amount back to the producers.

However, DNA reports say that the film found itself a new financier Sandeep Singh, who then approached Bhushan Kumar to help in carrying forward the project..

Meanwhile Big B is currently promoting his upcoming 102 Not Out which also stars Rishi Kapoor. He plays a ‘cool’ father to his grumpy ‘old school’ son played by Rishi Kapoor. Junior Bachchan also took to social media to promote his father’s film. The actor posted a picture of him pouting with Big B, to notify the audience of the film’s release date getting near.