Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 5.00 pm August 02 2019, 5.00 pm

Akshay Kumar is basically the busiest actor in Bollywood. Decked up with multiple projects, the actor is ready to release his next, Mission Mangal, a multi-starrer that tells the story of India's successful Mars mission. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. One of the latest announcements regarding an Akshay Kumar film is that of Bachchan Pandey, the Hindi remake of the 2014 film Veeram starring Ajith. The film is set to release on Christmas 2020 and will be at loggerheads with Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's remake of Forrest Gump.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor opened up about how it is like to be clashing with a film as big as Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor revealed that he is not worried about the clash, and said, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more and then there’s the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out."

Kumar's Bachchan Pandey first look was revealed where he was seen in quite a different avatar. He was dressed in a lungi, several gold chains and holding nunchucks. The action film will obviously be a hit giving Akshay's fandom, but Laal Singh Chaddha will definitely be a tough match to fight.

Check out the film's posters below: