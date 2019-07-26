Darshana Devi July 26 2019, 11.51 am July 26 2019, 11.51 am

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has been teasing fans for a while of his upcoming project. A lot of netizens have been wondering if it’s the upcoming instalment of Salman Khan’s Kick, as the filmmaker has also shared multiple posts on the film’s fifth year anniversary and even held a contest for fans. But nope, the speculations turned out to be wrong as his next is with none other than Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar! You heard that right! We got our hands on this big news early on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, both Akshay and Sajid made the announcement of the film and along with which, also shared the first look of it. The film is titled Bachchan Pandey and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The poster sees Akshay donning a fierce look in a South Indian avatar. With a blue lungi wrapped around his waist, he can be seen sporting heavy golden pieces of jewellery around his neck. Interestingly, Bachchan Pandey is also his character from Tashan and we wonder if the film is a sequel to the 2008 action-comedy. Akshay also shared the release date of the film which is Christmas 2020.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey look here:

While not much about the project is known as of now, the buzz has that Kriti Sanon might come on board as the female lead. Let’s wait till the makers unwrap further details!