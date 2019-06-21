Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 12.30 pm June 21 2019, 12.30 pm

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good News went on floors in November last year and ever since it's inception, fans are coming across various updates from the sets. It was in April 2019 that Kareena and Akshay had made it to Versova for the shooting schedule of the film. As part of the shoot, the duo had used a boat. Photos of the stars coming out of the jetty had also surfaced online. However, we have come across a piece of rather sad news revolving around the boat.

A report in Mid-Day suggests that around a week ago two Madh Island residents named Narendra Kumar and Sameer Tendolkar nearly drowned on their way to Versova on a boat. The report further elaborates that this is the same boat which is used by Bollywood celebrities while shooting in Madh Island. Apparently, the pipe like pontoon under the boat broke and it tilted. None of them knew how to swim.

Have a look at the picture of Kareena and Akshay from Madh Island:

While sharing their ordeal, Narendra Kumar stated, "We were not stars, just ordinary mortals." Fortunately, both the victims were rescued unharmed.

Reportedly, the premise of Good News revolves around a couple that struggles with pregnancy and the ways they find to cope with the same.

Speaking exclusively with In.com, Kiara who is also part of the film had shared her excitement to work with Kareena and said, "I am (Kareena's) fan-girl for life." She also said that Kareena has been an inspiration for her to get into showbiz. "I have grown up watching Kareena's films. She is the reason behind me being an actor today. She is an amazing actor. All her roles including Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Dolly from Omkara have been iconic."