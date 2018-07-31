Badan Pe Sitaare from Fanney Khan: This soulful rendition makes us miss Mohammed Rafi’s voice

Fanney Khan is one movie which has not one or two but three recreated songs. Mohabbat has the hook phrase taken from the old song Jawan Hai Mohabbat, even Halka Halka has been inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s track with the same name, and now here’s the recreated version of Badan Pe Sitaare from the movie Prince. The original song was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and sung by Mohammed Rafi.

The song in Fanney Khan has been recreated by Amit Trivedi and sung by Sonu Nigam. Though it has been recreated, the original flavor of the song has been retained. By the grace of God, Amit and Sonu have not ruined the iconic track for us. It is a decent one, but we miss the magic of Mohammed Rafi’s voice. It is his death anniversary today and the makers have given a tribute to him with this track.

The song has been picturised on Anil Kapoor, and we cannot question the actor’s energy level. He is amazing and we love his jig in Badan Pe Sitaare. The actor’s enthusiasm surely takes this song a notch higher.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. It is slated to release on August 3, 2018.