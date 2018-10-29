Badhaai Ho: AAP smokescreen for Delhi's air pollution?

For those who have always taken the time to appreciate the nuances of irony, here's something that'll make you chuckle. The Delhi Government, reportedly, issued a legal notice to the makers of Badhaai Ho, seeking the removal of the smoking scenes (and tobacco products) from the film. Let's not forget the cloud of toxic smoke that Delhi and NCR are currently breathing.

"There are repeated scenes of smoking and of a tobacco shop. There are scenes displaying brands of tobacco products. The brand promotion of tobacco products -- direct and indirect -- are banned under section 5 of COTPA. Our legal notice is based on these things," SK Arora, Additional Director (Public Health) and State Tobacco Control Officer, told IANS.

The intent behind the idea is laudable. Films influence audiences, especially the youth that looks up to film stars and celebrities as role models. However, maybe they could work toward actual problems - like the pollution that is currently plaguing the city. Deleting or blurring a smoking scene will hardly affect those who are already tobacco addicts. The rate at which pollution is rising in the national capital is alarming.

As per a report in MoneyControl, 'Delhi recorded its worst air quality of this season on October 28 as a thick haze engulfed the national capital which continued to grapple with deteriorating air quality.'

Clearly, the Delhi Government has better things to address.