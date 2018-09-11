Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are getting quirky once again

The trailer of Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra is out, and guess who is giving the khushkhabri we all were eager for? Neena Gupta! Yes, she plays Ayushmann's mother in the movie, and all hell breaks loose when they find out that she is pregnant, revealing the fact that she and the man of the house (played hilariously by Gajraj Rao) are still into hanky pankies, quite seriously so.

However, it's not just that this miracle can happen only in the fictional world of cinema. After all, remember how the 96-year-old Ramajit Raghav from Sonipat had become a father twice in a span of two years? His 52-year-old wife had given birth to a child on 5th October 2012, less than two years after achieving the feat in 2010. Badhaai Ho moment, indeed.

One has to take into account the fact that with this, comes yet another movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, that aims to break a stereotype; this time, targetting the fact that s*x is a sensation to be sensually savoured, not just by the young though. The laddie started off his career on a floaty note, with Vicky Donor that dealt with the concept of having kids via a sperm donor. The movie induced awws and hawws alike, attributing to the fact that the leading man, though super cute, was no Malhotra who met the gal in the virgin fields of Punjab. In fact, he had planted his seeds in various khets, but all for a medical cause.

Cut to Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and we again saw him as the man who was annoying and ordinary, unwilling to be into an arranged marriage, but eventually breaks the stigma that an overweight wife cannot be worth the love. He carries her off to the finishing line in the race of love as the audience cheers out loud. And then came Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Ayushmann's character again gave us a peek into a topic rarely discussed, erectile dysfunction, though with healthy bouts of stress poured in. Time and again, the actor has given us a social message, albeit with characters and performances that are next-door relatable.

However, not just Ayushmann Khurrana, one has to take a look at the leading lady Sanya Malhotra as well. In a time when most of the new entrants in the industry are being demure in their choice of roles, Sanya is choosing quirkiest of the lot. Post her wrestling stint in Dangal which got her much critical acclaim and love, she is already rolling in the muddy yet zany plot of Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. She plays a gaon ki chhori in that one, and if you have seen the trailer and songs, you would know that this one is different and Sanya is totally kicking ass with her sass. And now comes Badhaai Ho, where she is playing the lassie whose boyfriend is soon to become a big brother, at the time when they can give a khushkhabri themselves! It takes a whole lot of madness and guts to pick up such roles and deliver it with the ultimate quirkiness.

With Badhaai Ho, we are hoping that another stigma be kicked off the line of age and another quirk box be opened. S*x is for all and sundry, and yes, for our parents as well. After all, we were not a by-product of Mahabharata-esque tathastu or even photosynthesis. Let's wait for the rib-tickling treatment of Badhaai Ho though, when it will hit the screens on 19th October 2018.

Watch the trailer here.