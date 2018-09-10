Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra pave the way for a quirky comedy

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s penchant for quirky comedies is known to everybody and he strikes back with another comedy that’s seems to be a complete laugh riot. We’re talking about his upcoming flick titled Badhaai Ho that features Dangal star Sanya Malhotra opposite him.

The actors unveiled the short teaser which had a miffed Ayushmann complaining to Sanya about the incessant Badhaai Ho messages coming his way and together, they reveal that the trailer will be unveiled on September 11, i.e. on Tuesday.

Well, the trailer isn’t out yet, but in.com had the privilege to have a dekko even before its online release and all that we can say at the moment is that this one’s a laugh riot from the word go. Without revealing anymore details, let’s just take you through the first character posters of the movie.

#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/SDCAFDfE6T — Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) September 10, 2018

The movie also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts. Director Amit Raghuvendra Sharma, of Tevar fame, revealed, “Akshat and Shantanu narrated the one line of the film during Tevar, and I wanted them to start work immediately. I think the days for formula films are gone, cerebral entertainment is here to stay.” Ayushmann Khurrana added, "Tiger is known for action, Varun for blockbusters, I think I am made for quirky stories. I have loved every moment of this film."

Badhaai Ho is up for release on October 19, 2018.​