Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana would be embarrassed IRL too

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine and he has every reason to be so. His latest flick Andhadhun has been receiving plenty of praise. But has little time to bask in it as he has another family entertainer in the form of Badhaai Ho lined up for next week. With back-to-back releases, the actor is overjoyed and hence, in a recent media interaction, he bared his heart out on movies and his interests.

As Andhadhun has been earning accolades, he was quizzed about a sequel in the pipeline. He replied, “I would love to do one. It can be developed. It depends on the idea. Sriram has a lot of wacky ideas in his head. He’s a genius as you’ve seen the film, it’s completely his baby. I think he is a legendary filmmaker so it depends on him.”

Speaking of his soon-to-release movie Badhaai Ho, the actor spoke about how he would tackle a situation of that sort in real life. “Then I would have reacted in the same manner. So yes, while acting I think if my mother gets pregnant what would be my reaction. Obviously I would be embarrassed ki kya zarurat thi. It’s nothing about not having sex and all but what’s the point of having a child,” says Ayushmann.

With the movie releasing on October 19, it faces a clash from Namaste England. “I think in this day and age, you will never have a solo release. There are so many films being made; we saw that on Independence Day also, like both Gold and Satyameva Jayate did pretty well. So, I think our films are very different and I think both the films should do well,” he said.

Finally, the actor who dons multiple hats, (that of a singer, composer, shayar) was asked about doing a musical, and he replied, “I would love to do a biopic on Kishore Kumar.” That’s would be a good, isn’t it!