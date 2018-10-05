image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana would be embarrassed IRL too

Bollywood

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana would be embarrassed IRL too

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 05 2018, 11.31 pm
back
Ayushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoBollywoodEntertainment
nextRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lend support to Tanushree Dutta
ALSO READ

Badhaai Ho’s Nain Na Jodeen: This Ayushmann and Sanya track will make you tear up

Badhaai Ho poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra gear up to welcome the 'baby on board'

Naina Da Kya Kasoor unplugged: This song from Ayushmann’s AndhaDhun is endearing