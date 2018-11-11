Badhaai Ho daadi Surekha Sikri nails Faiz like a pro, see video

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was one of the most prolific poets this planet has ever had. His poems were simply timeless and still touches the right chords of our hearts. One of the most famous poems of the writer is Mujhse Pehli Si Mohabbat. The rendition of the poem sung by Noor Jehan in the Pakistani film Qaidi in 1965 is the most loved version. In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recites a couple of lines of the poem. And now, we came across a video of Surekha Sikri in which the veteran actress is heard beautifully reciting the poem.

Surekha Sikri’s recital from the eternal poem is so fine, it’s making us believe that her version stands alongside some of other soulful versions. She recites the poem with such perfection and expression that it fills up our heart with emotion. We must say that our Balika Vadhu’s daadisa is just perfect in whatever she tries her hand at.

The veteran actress was last seen on the big screen in Badhaai Ho in which she played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s overpowering grandmother. Her performance was one of the highlights of the film and surely broke the stereotypes around grandmothers that we are used to seeing in Bollywood.