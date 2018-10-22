Badhaai Ho delivers a hit, Namaste England fails to impress!

The gone-by festive weekend saw two big films locking horns at the box office namely Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho and Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. However, if we go by the latest numbers shared by Box Office India, then without a second thought, it’s Namaste England who has lost the war as the movie has failed to impress the masses.

Both the films made it to the theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Dussehra. With Badhaai Ho earning Rs 7.25 crore on its first day, it was Namaste England which had a horrible start with just Rs 1.50 crore. Looks like Arjun and Parineeti’s pair which became a hit after Ishaqzaade, failed to hit the right chord again with Namaste England. Well, Badhaai Ho also had a strong weekend with Rs 44.50 crore total collection, while Namaste England’s weekend collection was as low as Rs. 6.10 crore Clearly Badhaai Ho triumphed over Namaste England.

Badhaai Ho is a family entertainer which deals with an unplanned pregnancy of an elderly couple. With positive reviews, great word of mouth publicity and an amazing starcast, looks like the movie will rake in more moolah at the box office in the coming days.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest update from the entertainment world.