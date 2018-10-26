Badhaai Ho: Here's how Neena Gupta actually landed her role

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is not just an enjoyable dose of humour, but is also rich in social contexts. Thank Neena Gupta for pulling off her part so well, here. But did you know that she was not the original choice for the film? Her role first went to Tabu who then suggested Neena's name, and the makers obliged.

"We had gone to Tabuji for the role. At that time, we had a different script in mind and we wanted Tabu ma’am and Irrfan Khan sir. When she heard the script, she suggested Neenaji’s name for her character. Tabu felt, perhaps rightly, that she looked like a woman who can still have a child," director Amit Sharma said at a press interaction.

"Ayushmann Khurrana who was already on board, was a little wary of Neenaji's casting. ‘Woh hot Mummy wali feeling aati hai'. But I am glad we went with Neenaji. A friend in Belgium who saw my film called to say he saw my mother (who passed away prematurely in a car accident) in Neenaji," he added.

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta had also opened up on how she chose Badhai Ho purely because she loved the character and nothing else.

No wonder she added unmatched ingenuity as a middle aged mother who gets pregnant accidentally. More such roles, please!