Badhaai Ho poster: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra gear up to welcome the 'baby on board'

After entertaining the audience with Dangal and Pataakha, Sanya Malhotra is all set to tickle your funny bones with her upcoming film Badhaai Ho. The film, which will pair her with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time, has already left the audience in splits with its enthralling trailer. Now a new poster is out, which will leave you in splits.

Sanya, took to Instagram to share the new poster along with a quirky caption.

The poster shows Ayushmann and Sanya standing surprised behind a red car, and the former is seen holding a poster which reads ‘BABY ON BOARD’. While Sanya is seen donning a pink long dress with a white shrug, Ayushmann looks dapper in his cream coloured tee, blue denims and green jacket.

The film will see Ayushmann’s mother getting pregnant at an age when he himself wants to get married. Neena Gupta essays the role of Ayushmann’s mother in the film. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Junglee Productions, the film is all set to hit the big screens on October 19.