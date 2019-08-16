Priyanka Kaul August 16 2019, 5.52 pm August 16 2019, 5.52 pm

Sanya Malhotra might have been a few films old, but her choice of choosing the script has not gone wrong. After debuting in the top-grossing biographical sports film Dangal, the actress went on to do Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. And this one won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The achievement was certainly as much as hers as of any other individual associated with the movie. Ask her how she feels about the same and the actress revealed she had faith in the script.

In an interview to IANS, the actress was quoted as, “When I heard the story of ‘Badhai Ho’, I knew it would be a very special film because the subject was different. This was one of those films where I took no time to say ‘yes’. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying.”

Malhotra says that she had a similar feeling while making Dangal. “When finally the film came out and people started showered love, the fact was satisfying for all of us that the story had inspired many girls," she added further.

So, is Sanya playing the subtle lucky charm for these projects? Ask her the same and she says she feels she is lucky to be a part of these projects rather than being the lucky mascot herself. Rather, she gave the credit to her director and story as she said, “When good talent collaborates with the right story and director, a good film happens.”