Badhaai Ho: Sanya Malhotra tries her hand at singing while Ayushmann cheers along

Actors go to great lengths to promote their movies. Right from making city trips, performing for a live audience to giving back-to-back interviews, our celebs are super busy as their movie nears its release date. Take for instance Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra who are out and about promoting their forthcoming flick Badhaai Ho and they’re having fun doing it too. Recently, the entertaining duo visited a grocery store and provided the customers there with a wholesome entertaining experience.

In the video, we see Sanya trying her luck at singing as her co-star Ayushmann cheers her along. She starts off by singing one of his songs Pani Da Rang and follows it up with some old songs and turning them into rap versions. Indeed, the girl is up for some masti along with Ayushmann, who by the way, is a good singer for real. We think they managed to entertain the customers there, because we really had a good time.

Speaking of their movie Badhaai Ho, it delves into an amusing subject as Ayushmann’s mother in the movie, played by Neena Gupta, is pregnant and an embarrassing Ayushmann is unable to deal with the situation. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on Oct 19, 2018.