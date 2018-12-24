Badhaai Ho star, Neena Gupta is disappointed with Rajeev Masand for all the right reasons

Neena Gupta is, undoubtedly, high on success. The actor delivered both, a baby and a phenomenal performance in Amit Sharma’s last outing, Badhaai Ho. In the film, Neena played the mother to two grown-up sons and to everyone’s surprise, she's pregnant again! Apart from the film’s box-office success, the actor raked in a lot of acclaim for her performance. However, looks like, Neena Gupta is feeling sidelined as she took to Twitter and expressed her displeasure.

The actor was missing from critic Rajeev Masand’s – The Actresses Roundtable 2018, despite her remarkable performance in the film. Neena Gupta’s tweet to Rajeev Masand was quite blunt. The actor mentioned how her film (Badhaai Ho), too, was a box-office hit. Neena also assumed that she wasn’t invited because she is old. Well, the critic had to justify himself. Rajeev, in his response to Neena, said that he tried calling the actor but she was holidaying in the Maldives. Oops.

Aap shandaar hain, Neenaji. Aapko bulaya tha, aap Maldives mein chutti mana rahi thi :) Jald milenge aur baat karenge, aapse bahut saare sawaal karne hain. Itni badhiya performance di jo aapne. Main phone karta hoon :) — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) December 24, 2018

The Roundtable had actors like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu and Tabu. In short, it had all the distinguished performers from the year, 2018.