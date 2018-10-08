Badhaai Ho: Tabu and Irrfan Khan were the first choices to play the elderly couple

Badhaai Ho is one of the most interesting upcoming films. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao is about an elderly couple expecting a child while their other kids are already adults. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao play that elderly couple, but the first choices for the roles were not them! It was Tabu and Irrfan Khan. Stellar combination, right?

While talking to PTI, the directed by the film, Amit Sharma said, “We approached Tabu ma’am in the beginning as we thought she would be nice in the role. But she’s the one who suggested Neena mam’s name and said ‘You need someone slightly more older, so that when people see her getting pregnant, there’s this disbelief’.”

“There is an age difference between the two and I liked Tabu’s suggestion. Neena ma’am is perfect for the role,” Amit added.

Sharma revealed that Irrfan too had the same suggestion. He said, “When we thought of Irrfan and Tabu, we thought that they would be the best husband and wife. But both of them said though they’re relatable and have worked as pairs on screen but if we have a father who isn’t as fit and the mother slightly older, it’ll be more relatable. Neena and Gajraj feel more real and organic. So it all clicked.”

We are sure that Tabu and Irrfan Khan would have nailed it, but then Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao fit the role just as well!