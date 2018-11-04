Badhaai Ho tackles a taboo and enters the 100 crore club

2018 has proved lucky for quite a few Bollywood films. After a series of films like Race 3, Raazi and Sanju garnered whopping amounts at the box office, it looks like Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho is on that way. The film, after dominating the box office for over two weeks now, has now joined the 100-crore club!

#BadhaaiHo remains UNSHAKABLE and UNSTOPPABLE even in Week 3... Crosses ₹ 💯 cr on Day 17... [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2018

The film, reportedly added Rs 3.50 crore to its collection on Saturday and had crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in just two weeks. Going by the current trend, the film is expected to continue its impressive performance for a couple of more days. At least till the arrival of the much-anticipated Thugs Of Hindostan is in cinemas on November 8, there seems to be no stopping for this film.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri in the lead roles, the film tells the story of a middle-class family in Delhi that deals with the embarrassment of an accidental pregnancy in the house. The film is a fun ride with some real rib-tickling comedy and has garnered positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, it was released on October 19.