Badhaai Ho to Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie is his highest grosser

Ayushmann Khurrana is one actor who has shown a rapid growth in his career spanning six years. The actor started with the small screen and is now ruling the big screen. The actor’s latest release, Badhaai Ho, has turned out to be his biggest hit till date. The movie has collected Rs 60.75 in seven days which is excellent for a film made on an average budget.

In seven days, Badhaai Ho has beaten the first week collection of movies like Raid, PadMan and Satyamve Jayate. Recently in an interview with PTI, Ayushmann said, “I know I have become a star but I don’t want to believe it. I want to be that simple, no fuss guy who approaches a film as if it is my first movie.”

2018 has been a great year for Ayushmann given that he had back-to-back hits with movies like Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. The former has also collected around Rs 58 crore which is impressive. In 2017 too, Ayushmann enjoyed two hits, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan which means he now has four hits in a row.

Ayushmann’s next release is yet to be announced, but we are sure filmmakers are already lining up to sign him.