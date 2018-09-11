Badhaai Ho trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and an unanticipated pregnancy

Badhaai Ho! Yes, the trailer is finally out, and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra are in a dilemma because the 'good news' has been delivered. But the wishes have to go to Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao who play Ayushmann's parents in the movie. Are you confused? Don't be. Just watch the trailer of Badhaai Ho and all your queries would be put to rest.

We bet you are rolling on the floor laughing. After all, how many movies come up with this concept of pregnancy in the age of piousness? At least that is what is expected of couples that age, refraining from s*x as that is a sin. Sigh! But we are sure that this movie will tickle the stigma that s*x is just for the young.

It's a delight to watch Neena Gupta so frequently on our screens. After Veere Di Wedding's worried mom, it's refreshing to see her take up the role which in reality is frowned upon. However, the actress nails it with her profound ability to take up any character with a panache. Gajraj Rao's act of being torn between embarrassment due to the societal jibes and love for his wife make you chuckle quite often than not. Ayushmann and Sanya are in the best of their elements. Ayushmann's quandary at having a sibling at the age he can procreate, is particularly hilarious.

Badhaai Ho, you have managed to catch our attention with the trailer. Now, we really want to watch it on the big screens on 19th October, to know if it can match up to these humongous expectations set.