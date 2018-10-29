Badhaai Ho trumps Baazaar, has strong second weekend

In most of the cases when a new movie hits the screens, the film that released last week sees a fall in the collection. But well, this weekend, the scene was something else. On Oct 26, 2018 released Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar. The movie had generated a decent pre-release buzz, but unfortunately has not fared well at the box office in its first weekend. On the other than, Ayushman Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho has done an excellent business in its second weekend beating Baazaar at the box office.

Badhaai Ho on its second Friday witnessed a fall and collected Rs 3.25 crore, but the movie showed a growth on Saturday and Sunday taking second weekend’s collection to Rs 17 crore approx. The total collection of this film till date Rs 82.33 crore approx. It is a super hit at the box office and if it continues to do well then it is not for from Rs 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Baazaar started on a slow note and collected Rs 2.75 crore on day one. It required a miraculous jump over the weekend to get some decent numbers. However, that didn’t happen. Though the movie showed a growth over the weekend, the jump wasn’t that great. In three days, Baazaar has collected Rs 10.75 crore approx. which is not up to the mark. Reportedly, the film is made with a budget of Rs 40 crore (including P & A) and now it all depends on how it fares on the week days.

The only thing that’s working in the favour of Baazaar is that in the coming week there’s no big release, so there won’t be a screen crunch. So, the Saif Ali Khan starrer still has a chances to mint good at the box office. Let’s hope for the best.