Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw their names from Filmfare as protest

The Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhaai Ho crossed the 200 crore mark and baffled everyone with its unique plot and consistent storytelling. The film was nominated for Best Original Story at the 64th Filmfare Awards. However, the writers of the film, Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava have withdrawn their names from the awards in order to protest writer Jyoti Kapoor's claims of being the one who came up with the film's premise. "In the protest (of Jyoti Kapoor's claims), we have decided to withdraw our names from the nominations as we do not want to share our nominations, acclaims with someone who has not worked on the project. It is as simple as that and if there is any doubt please feel free to compare our story and script which is already on public domain with the story and screenplay written by Jyoti Kapoor," said Shantanu Srivastava in a statement to the media.

The film's director, Amit Ravindernath Sharma claims that Jyoti Kapoor had nothing to do with the film. His statement reads, "My intention behind making the film was to spread happiness and not convolute it with controversies. The media nowadays is strong and forthcoming and I appreciate that, but it's amazing how easy it is to manipulate and confuse people through social platforms. What I am going to say is black and white, there is no grey. Badhaai Ho!, the film that came out in October 2018, was written by Akshat and Shantanu, Ms Jyoti Kapor had nothing to do with the story or the script that transcribed to the motion picture that was loved by the audiences."

"What's appalling is that nobody has approached me asking for clarifications on the same. A director would be aware who wrote the film he is directing. I haven't met Ms Jyoti till date nor have I ever read the script of Hum do Humare Char, which she claims has a resemblance to Badhaai Ho. Jyoti had the same one line idea which I was unaware of till I got to know the same from Junglee Pictures," Amit Ravindernath Sharma added.

He further stated, "The Film industry is brutal and unforgiving and unlike the corporate sector, there is a lot riding alongside the hard work we put in. I have known Akshat and Shantanu since their forming years, they have been true to the art and diligent with their work but never have they been cheats. Filmfare is one of the biggest platforms that gives recognition to artists from the Indian Film Industry and makes them a household name. If Ms Jyoti has truly contributed to the script of Badhaai ho, I request her to come out in the open with her script and end this confusion once and for all."

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho depicts the journey of an average family after a sudden pregnancy hilariously interrupts the precarious balance in the middle-class household.