Badhaai Ho’s Nain Na Jodeen: This Ayushmann and Sanya track will make you tear up

After releasing the title track and a dance number, the makers of Badhaai Ho have dropped a new song titled Nain Na Jodeen. The song portrays the trying times of a relationship as the lead protagonists, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, are missing each other in abundance.

It depicts the emotions of heartbreak as they refuse to see eye to eye, post their breakup. Right from erasing “I miss you” texts before sending to checking out each other’s social media handles, we see their tough times as an estranged couple.

The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana along with Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli. Kohli has also composed the music while the lyrics are by Kumaar. Again, it’s Ayushmann’s soothing voice that does the trick for this heartbreak song.

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age family entertainer that celebrates love, family and everything in between. Set in Delhi, the film depicts a mother in her late 40s embracing motherhood which results in embarrassment for her grown-up son, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie boasts of some talented performers like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on October 19, 2018.​