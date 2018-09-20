Badhaaiyan Tenu: Ayushmann Khurrana isn’t ready to say Badhaai Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana’s knack for picking unusual and quirky subjects continues with his upcoming flick Badhaai Ho. Once again. He will be seen dealing with an extremely embarrassing situation. Sanya Malhotra plays his love interest in the film, while Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta will be seen playing his parents. The recently released trailer earned much praise for its story line and enough giggles to keep fans anticipated for the film that will see Ayushmann dealing with his old mother’s pregnancy woes.

The makers released the first song and the title track of the film called Badhaaiyan Tenu. Just like the title indicates, it’s a celebratory song, perfect for family functions, but, with a twist. This one of course has an embarrassed Ayushmann trying to evade any sort of eye contact or even contact with anyone aware of his mother’s pregnancy. Through the song, we see his dilemma as he escapes friends, neighbours and even his girlfriend who cannot stop giggling over the news.

His father, played by Gajraj Rao, however seems to be in a happy yet slightly embarrassed mood as he goes about town distributing sweets. Neena Gupta as his wife seems upset around the happenings while veteran actress Surekha Sikri as Gajraj’s mother is seen in an agitated mood.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics are penned by Vayu. Badhaaiyan Tenu is sung by Brijesh Shandaily, Romy and Jordan. Helmed by Amit Ravidernath Sharma and produced by Vineet Jain, Badhaai Ho will hit the big screens on October 19, 2018.