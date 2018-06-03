Badhiya from Sanju: Ranbir-Sonam bring alive the 80s' quirk in this song

The first song from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju is out and it is surely something you would not want to miss. Titled Badhiya, it is a quintessential ode to the Bollywood of the 80s, with colours in sepia coming alive and nasal tones dominating the frame. Though it is slightly cliché in the portrayal of the decade, the song brings a smile majorly because of the eccentricity that Ranbir and Sonam bring on screen.

Watch it here.

From Ranbir effortlessly syncing to female voice to Sonam taking over the male vocals, this one is too much fun.

Pramod Chandorkar and Kittu Myakal’s voices surely make one groove to the beats of the song that has been composed quite intelligently by Rohan-Rohan. The beats of the 80s have been infused with the technology of the 21st century. Will this song grow on us to feature in our playlist? Well, a few more hearings would tell that. But for now, it’s a pleasing and quirky number.

The trailer of Sanju that dropped on May 30 stunned everyone. Ranbir’s portrayal of the infamous bad boy of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, gripped one and all, and we were introduced to a plethora of talented actors coming on the screen to bind the story of one man, Sanjay Dutt.

The movie will be releasing on June 29.