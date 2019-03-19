Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer crosses the 50 crore mark

After delivering a remarkable performance in PINK, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu reunited for yet another suspense thriller. Touted as an official remake of the Spanish film titled An Invisible Guest, Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the filmmaker who earlier gave us a gripping thriller like Kahaani, followed by its sequel in Kahaani 2. The trailer of Badla managed to create an enormous hype, followed by a great response for the film, and its steadily rising box office collections are proof.

After receiving a great response both critically and commercially, Badla’s first week collection was a whopping Rs 37.79 crores. The second weekend is no less. On its second Friday, Badla collected Rs 3.75 crore, on Saturday it made Rs 6.50 crore and on Sunday, it saw a rise as it collected a huge 8 crores. That takes the second-weekend collection to Rs 18 crores and the overall total toRs 56.04 crores. Huge, isn’t it?

According to the Box Office India report, Badla’s second-weekend collection is the third best of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Total Dhamaal. Also, they have been better than Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. In Badla, Bachchan plays a lawyer who has never lost a single case in the last 40 years while Taapsee is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend. Also starring Manav Kaul, Amrita Singh and Tony Luke, Badla has been produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.