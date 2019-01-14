Badla: Man in black, here's a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the film

2018 was a balanced year for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, while he tasted success with 102 Not Out, he even saw failure with Thugs Of Hindostan. But he is now all set to start 2019 with a bang. Big B has three releases this year with movies like Badla, Jhund and Brahmastra. The first one to hit the screens will be Badla which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. On Monday, Sujoy took to Twitter to give us a glimpse of the megastar’s look from the film.

The picture shared by Ghosh has Big B dressed in all black attire and we must say it is giving us the 'Man in Black' feels. Not just that, he is also seen carrying a black briefcase which gives the suspense feel to the picture. Badla is an official remake of Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest which released in 2016. It was a commercial hit and received positive reviews too. Now, let’s see what will be the fate of Badla at the box office.

Badla is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on March 8, 2019, which marks Women’s Day.