Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to throw a party, taunts Shah Rukh Khan instead

Ranjini Maitra April 10 2019, 11.56 pm April 10 2019, 11.56 pm

'Silent success'. That is how Amitabh Bachchan explains his film Badla, which recently crossed Rs 85 crore at the box office. The remark is not an outcome of happiness though. Bachchan felt that the industry wasn't really paying heed to how well this film performed. Nobody discussed its success either. His tweet on the same must have drawn the attention of critics, distributors and trade analysts but the one person who truly wanted to relish the success was Shah Rukh Khan. He asked for a party too!

Now, it doesn't look like Big B is in any mood to give SRK a party. In fact, he took a smart dig at the Badshah! SRK, who was a producer of Badla, jokingly said he was waiting outside Jalsa (Bachchan's Mumbai residence) for a party every night. The megastar refuted that, saying 'outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata,". Burn!

Badla, a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, received mostly rave reviews for an intriguing storyline as well as strong performance by both Big B and Taapsee Pannu. Add to that fact that Sujoy has a name for making thrillers. In fact, his fondness for Big B dates back to his directorial debut Aladin, which was quite a disaster though!

" I will do anything to work with sir, not that I will not do for Taapsee. It was an attractive project, but again, I wouldn’t have done it with sir also if I felt I wasn’t contributing to it. Taking the responsibility of sir and Taapsee after Pink was huge," he said in an earlier interview. The fact that Big B and Taapsee made a strong impact through their previous film PINK, also dragged the audience to Badla.

All said and done, everyone associated with the film definitely deserves a party! We hope SRK, the producer, is listening.