image
  3. Bollywood
Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to throw a party, taunts Shah Rukh Khan instead

Bollywood

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to throw a party, taunts Shah Rukh Khan instead

We don't see the party-tussle between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan coming to an end anytime soon!

back
Amitabh BachchanBadlaShah Rukh KhanSujoy GhoshTaapsee Pannu
nextPanipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

within