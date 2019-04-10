Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Rukh Khan responds

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 9.29 am April 10 2019, 9.29 am

After delivering a remarkable performance in PINK, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu reunited for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The film that released on March 8, had opened to rave reviews and did an astounding business at the box office. After the 31 days of its release, Badla has managed to rake in a whopping Rs 85.26 crore so far. However, looks like Big B is not really happy with the outcome as he was expecting something else. The senior Bachchan took to his Twitter account and shared his concern.

The Sholay actor quote retweeted a tweet that had Badla’s box office collection report. However, instead of expressing his happiness, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his displeasure and took a dig at so many people, including its producer – Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote that it’s about time people start highlighting the silent success, because 'neither the producer (Shah Rukh Khan), nor the on line producer, nor any else in the industry, has taken an effort to compliment the success of Badla.'

Well, this came to SRK’s attention and he was quick to address Big B’s complain, in the most sporting way. The Zero actor wrote that they (the team) are eagerly waiting for the day when Big B will give them a party. Haha!

Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite! https://t.co/9vix8rvwuP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2019

A few days ago, Taapsee Pannu, too, had the wittiest reply for a user who tried to troll the makers. In his tweet, he wrote that the girls seated next to him came to see Shah Rukh Khan because they were hoping that there will be a glimpse of King Khan in the film. To which, a savage Taapsee replied, “Haan paisa toh hai na Shahrukh ka (Yes, at least SRK’s money is involved in it)." LOL!

Haan paisa toh hai na shahrukh ka. https://t.co/n7eDqLVTEm — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 9, 2019

Bachchan, in Badla, plays a lawyer who has never lost a single case in the last 40 years while Taapsee is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend.